Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

