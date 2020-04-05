Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Omeros during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omeros during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Omeros by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Omeros by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 60,822 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 497,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,012. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $661.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.95. Omeros has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

