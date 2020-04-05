OmiseGO (OMG) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $77.27 million and $174.92 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00008104 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, OTCBTC, Bittrex and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

