Omni (OMNI) Hits Market Cap of $596,351.63

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Omni has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00015452 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. Omni has a total market cap of $596,351.63 and $30.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00596520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007619 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,896 coins and its circulating supply is 562,580 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, C-CEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

