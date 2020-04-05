Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

