ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,908 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.22% of ONEOK worth $67,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after buying an additional 1,793,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,721,000 after buying an additional 279,184 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,173,000 after buying an additional 393,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,719,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,640,000 after buying an additional 77,252 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

ONEOK stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $313,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

