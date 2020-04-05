OneRoot Network (RNT) Market Cap Achieves $1.88 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

