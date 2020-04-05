OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 437.50 ($5.76).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSB shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective (down previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt downgraded OneSavings Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OSB stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 191.70 ($2.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. OneSavings Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.71 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 461 ($6.06). The company has a market capitalization of $846.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 335.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 379.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $4.90. OneSavings Bank’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

In other news, insider Jason Elphick sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.24), for a total value of £14,582.88 ($19,182.95). Also, insider Andy Golding sold 73,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.26), for a total value of £127,013.40 ($167,078.93).

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

