Ontology Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00005699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Hotbit, Upbit and BCEX. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $250.60 million and $79.30 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,079,907 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, OKEx, Kucoin, Upbit, Gate.io, BitMart, BCEX, Bitbns, Huobi, Indodax, HitBTC, Bibox, Hotbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

