Opacity (OPQ) Trading 119.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 119.7% against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $1.20 million and $59,964.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.02579756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 115.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201312 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033674 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

