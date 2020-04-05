Opacity Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Opacity has a market capitalization of $868,878.43 and approximately $37,073.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.02602080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00202034 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

