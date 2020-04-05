Opal Price Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Opal has a market cap of $46,711.48 and $7.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opal has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One Opal coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004080 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001120 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000496 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047667 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Opal Profile

Opal (OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam. Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com.

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

