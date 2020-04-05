OPCoinX (OPCX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

OPCoinX (CURRENCY:OPCX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. OPCoinX has a total market capitalization of $44,433.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of OPCoinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OPCoinX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, OPCoinX has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OPCoinX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.02598745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201754 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

OPCoinX Coin Profile

OPCoinX’s total supply is 163,709,624 coins. OPCoinX’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin_official. OPCoinX’s official website is overpoweredcoin.com.

OPCoinX Coin Trading

OPCoinX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OPCoinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OPCoinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OPCoinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OPCoinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OPCoinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.