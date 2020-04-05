Open Platform Market Cap Reaches $393,991.62 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Open Platform has a market cap of $393,991.62 and approximately $3,529.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.48 or 0.02599568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00202143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.