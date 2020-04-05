Open Trading Network Trading 12.3% Higher This Week (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Open Trading Network token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Livecoin and YoBit. Open Trading Network has a total market capitalization of $10,403.69 and $180.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.02549816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00200399 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z, HitBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

