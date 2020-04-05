Orbitcoin (ORB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001568 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $343,355.55 and $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00987167 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00048692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030464 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00174676 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007090 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000424 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00068928 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

