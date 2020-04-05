Orbs (ORBS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $311,370.00

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Orbs token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $20.89 million and $311,370.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbs

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,099,502,389 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

