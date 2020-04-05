Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORTX. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,389,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,426 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,690,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 944,433 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 476,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

