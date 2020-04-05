Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $8.74 million and $1.15 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.98 or 0.04547880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037016 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009499 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.