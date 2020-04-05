Origin Protocol Market Cap Reaches $6.93 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $20.91 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.83 or 0.04549230 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037084 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014724 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009625 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,582,333 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.