Origin Sport (ORS) Trading 16% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $913,348.52 and $718,437.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014894 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.