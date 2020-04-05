Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,571 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.87. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

In other Oshkosh news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $915,580.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $2,019,003.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

