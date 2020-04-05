OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Position Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of OSI Systems worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in OSI Systems by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $91,723.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at $45,601,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,894.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSIS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.38. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.