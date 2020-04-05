OST (OST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.46 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One OST token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, OKEx and IDCM. OST has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and $406,199.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OST has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OST

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,498,543 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinsuper, IDCM, Upbit, OKEx, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

