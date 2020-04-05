Own Price Tops $0.0239 (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Own token can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, DDEX and HitBTC. Own has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.02603082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00201856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket. Own’s official website is weown.com. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket.

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DDEX, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

