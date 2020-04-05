OWNDATA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,668.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. OWNDATA has a market cap of $454,763.86 and $19,668.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00069829 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00340308 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000931 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047578 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008972 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012600 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001724 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

