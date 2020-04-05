PAC Global Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and Graviex. PAC Global has a market cap of $1.01 million and $5,484.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, P2PB2B, Graviex, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.