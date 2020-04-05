PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,744,000 after buying an additional 1,339,357 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,193,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

PAGS stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

