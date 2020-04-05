Parachute 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,210.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $74,776.65 and approximately $7,210.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Parachute has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,376,151 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

