ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Up 25.6% This Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00003119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $66,642.87 and approximately $1.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00598466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007860 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

