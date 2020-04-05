Parkgene (GENE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 190.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $29,468.68 and $5.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.22 or 0.02568451 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00201388 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

