ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.85 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $205.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00031109 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000423 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00067631 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,911.92 or 1.01001472 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000895 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00069566 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

