ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $44.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030221 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000448 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00069231 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,825.99 or 1.00378500 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00071613 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000740 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

