Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 372,072 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Parsley Energy worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

PE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Parsley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.