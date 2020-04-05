Particl (PART) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00004680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Bittrex and Upbit. Particl has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $6,400.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Particl has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002210 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,582,235 coins and its circulating supply is 8,999,093 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

