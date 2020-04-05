Patron (PAT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $28,057.92 and approximately $361.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Patron has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Patron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDAX, CoinBene and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.02575633 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00199899 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033669 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Patron

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,507,953 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX, Exrates, HitBTC, LATOKEN, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

