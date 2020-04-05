Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Patterson Companies worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 51,008 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 389,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Wolfe Research raised Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

