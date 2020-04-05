PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Hits $1,757.84 on Top Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $32.16 million and $2.24 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,757.84 or 0.25671388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.63 or 0.04463462 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00068956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037036 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014608 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009339 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 18,294 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

