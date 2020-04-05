PAXEX Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, PAXEX has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $4,799.11 and approximately $10.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000642 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001124 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

