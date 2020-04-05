Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BW.com, C2CX and FCoin. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $245.08 million and approximately $970.61 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Iquant, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Binance, ZB.COM, Coinall, SouthXchange, BW.com, CoinBene, Kyber Network, FCoin, KuCoin, WazirX, BitMart, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Crex24, Bit-Z, CoinPlace, Coinsuper, C2CX, DigiFinex, Bittrex, MXC, CoinEx, OKCoin, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, P2PB2B, BigONE, OKEx, Coinbit, TOKOK, Bitrue, BitMax, DDEX, BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

