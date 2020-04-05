Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $233.29 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.02574330 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 114.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00200637 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

