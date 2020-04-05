PAYCENT (PYN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,222.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 100.6% against the dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $37,725.26 and $1,222.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.02594994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,963,795 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.