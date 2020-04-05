Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $17,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $165.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.94 and its 200-day moving average is $252.23. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.06.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

