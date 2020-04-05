PayPie Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, PayPie has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One PayPie token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. PayPie has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $429.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPie Profile

PayPie was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com.

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

