PayPie Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. PayPie has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $21,521.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, PayPie has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.60 or 0.02569642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 118.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00200385 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

