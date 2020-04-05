PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) vs. Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Financial Analysis

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get PaySign alerts:

This table compares PaySign and Resources Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $23.42 million 9.23 $2.57 million $0.14 32.21 Resources Connection $729.00 million 0.43 $31.47 million $1.03 9.46

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than PaySign. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaySign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PaySign has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PaySign and Resources Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 1 4 0 2.80 Resources Connection 1 0 0 0 1.00

PaySign presently has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 183.81%. Resources Connection has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.67%. Given PaySign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PaySign is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Profitability

This table compares PaySign and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign 19.56% 66.05% 16.55% Resources Connection 4.52% 11.74% 7.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of PaySign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Resources Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PaySign beats Resources Connection on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. It also develops prepaid card products for healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical assistance, donor compensation, corporate and incentive rewards, and expense reimbursement cards; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, the company offers Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician's office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; payment solution for source plasma collection centers; and PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services. It also provides information management services comprising program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic and crisis communications, and restructuring services; and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) management services that include governance, assessments, auditing and automation of programs managing regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal audits, operational risk management, and data security and privacy services. Further, it provides strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and change management, organization development and effectiveness, employment engagement, compensation and incentive plan strategies and design, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategy and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a cloud-based GRC software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.