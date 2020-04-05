PaySign’s (PAYS) Hold Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAYS. ValuEngine raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of PaySign from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.13 million, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.32. PaySign has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). PaySign had a return on equity of 66.05% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PaySign by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in PaySign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

