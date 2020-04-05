PCHAIN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $239,365.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit, DDEX and DEx.top. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $844,644.71 and $239,365.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00055319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.04720226 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009674 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003383 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,102,668 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, DEx.top, DDEX, Switcheo Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.