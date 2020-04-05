Peercoin One Day Volume Reaches $51,758.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002685 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, WEX, Bitsane and CoinEgg. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $4.76 million and $51,758.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,789.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.55 or 0.03424954 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002545 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00752665 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013184 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,117,546 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, BX Thailand, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bitsane, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, HitBTC and WEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.