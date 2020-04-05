Peerplays Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $160,793.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002303 BTC on exchanges. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $709,962.52 and $160,793.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.02578625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 89.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00201960 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

